Rochelle and Marvin Humes tease exciting news with celebratory post The couple share two daughters together

Rochelle Humes is currently delighting This Morning viewers, filling in for Holly Willoughby. But it seems she and her husband Marvin Humes have some more exciting things coming their way. Taking to Instagram, the Saturdays singer shared a cryptic message about receiving "the best news" in a celebratory post. Dressed in her bathrobe with a glass of champagne in her hand, Rochelle wrote: "This week we received the best news, hard work really does pay off!! We are celebrating the only way we know how - bubbles on the sofa."

But the mum-of-two was forced to quickly dismiss any idea of her expecting another child, by added: "Can't wait to share with you all, I'm bursting. PS I'm not pregnant!!" Meanwhile, Marvin told his followers: "We'll let you know tomo!!!" [sic] Their post comes shortly after it was announced that the pair would be co-hosting this year's British Academy Children's Awards. In a statement, they both said: "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host this year's British Academy Children's Awards and celebrate the best in children's programming. Our family are big fans of a number of shows that have been nominated so it's going to be a very exciting evening."

JLS star Marvin, 33, and Rochelle, 29, are fast becoming TV's most celebrated couples. They are proud parents to two young daughters together, five-year-old Alaia-Mai and one-year-old Valentina. Over the next few weeks, Rochelle will continue to fill Holly's shoes on This Morning as the presenter hosts I'm A Celebrity. "I'll take good care of you, I promise," Rochelle told Phillip Schofield, who replied: "I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be fabulous! We'll have a great time."

