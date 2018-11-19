Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine reveals she hasn't touched alcohol in 11 years Christine shares three children with TV presenter Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness has revealed that she hasn't had a drop of alcohol in 11 years. The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who is married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, told her followers that she amps up the fitness for her "natural high". She explained: "I mentioned on my story earlier that I haven't drank alcohol for 11 years and I'm really surprised at how many of you are shocked by this because to me it's just so normal."

Hitting back at shamers, 30-year-old Christine added: "I don't see it as a big deal! 'Exercise is my natural high!' Also... I don't question people that like drinking alcohol so why do people question me that I don't? Each to their own." Fans immediately jumped in to share their opinion, with one saying: "This is me and people look at me as if I'm not right. I even sometimes have to say no I'm not an alcoholic I just don't drink." Another added: "Yes!! Non-drinker here, people always ask me how can I possibly have a good time without alcohol!! I definitely don’t need alcohol to have a good time!" A third post read: "I've not drank in seven years. Do not miss it at all but it's always fun to witness your friends' drunken antics and show the proof to them the day after."

The mum-of-three regularly takes to social media to share posts of her fitness journey, showing her commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle. Last week, she shared an image from the gym and advised her fans: "Don't forget the bits you can't see! I have never trained my back until recently but it is making a huge difference to my shape, by toning my shoulders and back, my waist is looking smaller, creating that hourglass."

