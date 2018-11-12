Strictly's Danny John-Jules skips scheduled TV appearance after bullying rumours The TV star was absent from It Takes Two on Monday night

Following their elimination on Sunday night's Strictly dance-off, Danny John-Jules and his partner Amy Dowden were set for their obligatory interview on It Takes Two. But on Monday, Amy joined host Zoe Ball on the sofa alone, after Danny decided to skip the interview. Not much was said about the reason, except the fact that: "Danny has decided not to join us." Fans of the show were quick to have their say on his absence on Twitter, with one writing: "Feel sorry for Amy that Danny did not bother to turn up to It Takes Two. Amy was so lovely on there not saying anything negative about Danny. Very professional!" Another fan commented: "Wow Danny, shocking! This does not look good. Respect to the pro dancer for her humility and professionalism." A third praised Amy, telling her: "@dowden_amy just watched your solo appearance on It Takes Two. Am impressed with your professionalism and grace when dealing with a sensitive situation. Well done – you demonstrate the very best of the Strictly family. loved watching all your performances."

Amy Dowden appeared on It Takes Two without Danny John-Jules

Rumours had started to circulate last week surrounding Danny's behaviour towards Amy. The Red Dwarf actor was reportedly issued with a warning after Amy had fled their rehearsals in tears, but both have remained defiant against the claims. On Friday, the pair appeared on It Takes Two, and were asked by host Gethin Jones whether they wanted to comment on the claims. Amy said that she had "never felt threatened of bullied by Danny," while Danny added: "Well, all I can tell you is that the only reason I'm here, this far, is because of Amy and I would never bite the hand that feeds me."

MORE: Joe McFadden makes joke about Strictly Come Dancing

Danny and Amy were voted off Strictly on Sunday

READ: Brendan Cole on Strictly: Who won't be coming to Blackpool? I have a few ideas

Danny and Amy were voted off the show following the dreaded dance-off with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse. Judge Craig Revel-Horwood was the only judge to save Danny, while the other three judges chose to send Graeme to Blackpool next week. Asked about his time on the show, Danny told Tess: "It's been a great experience and I’m just so unhappy I didn't get Amy to where she needed to be." He added: "It was her training, her choreography that got me here. I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.