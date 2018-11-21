Karen Clifton on why she finally feels recognised after seven years on Strictly Come Dancing Karen and Charles Venn were over the moon with their Samba

Karen Clifton was reduced to tears following her incredible Samba with Charles Venn, where she scored her first ever tens during her seven-year Strictly Come Dancing history. And speaking about the "overreaction", the professional dancer confessed she was overjoyed to be feel finally "recognised". On Saturday night, the pair were awarded nines from Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, and tens from Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Appearing on It Takes Two ealier this week, Karen explained: "It's just really nice to be recognised. Now I know what it feels like to get a ten."

Karen Clifton burst into tears on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing

She added: "It was amazing and to have done it with this man, it was an incredible feeling." Her celebrity dance partner was full of praise, calling Karen a "wonderfully balanced teacher, disciplined, very gifted and a fantastic dancer." However, the professional dancer confessed the high scores were probably down to Charles being almost shirtless. "I had no idea what they were going to say. The secret is no shirt, that's the secret weapon," she teased.

MORE: Has Strictly's Karen Clifton moved on with new man after split from Kevin

Loading the player...

After the scores were announced, it all got a bit too much for Karen, who started crying. "We will all be looking after Karen," host Claudia Winkleman joked, as the celebrities and pro dancers rallied around her. "I have never got a ten, I have been on the show for seven years and I have never got a ten, and this is the first time so thank you," Karen later revealed on Instagram. "And it was amazing in Blackpool." There's no denying that Charles and Karen have formed a close relationship, with the actor recently telling HELLO! and other press at the Inside Soap Awards: "She is a wonderful teacher and a fighter like me, we lift each other up during the dark periods and we would do it again if that happens. It's all beautiful gravy, I am really enjoying it."

MORE: Is this the real reason John Barrowman is making friends with Harry Redknapp?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.