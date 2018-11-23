AJ Pritchard spends time with Cheryl at Strictly rehearsals - see photo Will Cheryl be on the show this weekend?

Following a tough week of criticism after her X Factor performance last Saturday, Cheryl beamed in a photograph with AJ Pritchard taken while she visited him during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals on Thursday. AJ - who was practising for this week's show with celebrity partner Lauren Steadman - posted the photograph of Cheryl sandwiched in a hug between the dance partners. It caused a lot of excitement among fans, with one writing: "Three very gorgeous people," while another added: "Wow! Beauties in one photo." Lauren also shared the sweet snap, captioned: "Cheeky Selfie in Training #awesome #dancetraining." Fans will have to tune into Saturday's episode to find out exactly what Cheryl was up to with the pair!

Lauren, Cheryl and AJ

AJ recently surprised Strictly fans by revealing he has "feelings" for his celebrity dance partner Lauren Steadman. The professional dancer, who was linked to Mollie King during last year's series, hinted that he and the Paralympian could have a romantic future together once Strictly ends. "I am very protective of Lauren because we have worked so close together," he told The Mirror, before adding: "It's for that reason that we have grown so close together and we will be friends for life and who knows in the future... You never know what is going to happen."

Meanwhile, Cheryl has confirmed that her baby son Bear is the only man she needs in her life right now. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, the mum-of-one told host Jessie Ware: "I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved," before adding: "That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end." The revelation came just over three months since Cheryl, 35, and Liam, 24, split, following the first birthday of their son Bear in March. Referring to her beautiful baby boy, Cheryl continued to tell Jessie: “I've got the man in my life now."

