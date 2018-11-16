Cheryl reveals anxiety battle since giving birth and splitting from Liam Payne She is seeing someone to help with anxiety

Cheryl has opened up about her battles with anxiety since giving birth to her son Bear a year ago. Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday morning, the mum-of-one revealed: "The worrying stuff kind of takes a sideline. You know what I used to be like for anxiety and stuff? I have been seeing somebody for about the past year to keep that anxiety in check." She added: "I don't want to feel stressed as a popstar, even. We're supposed to be living our best lives, aren't we?" Talking about motherhood, Cheryl continued: "I don't want the baby to feel that, and I don't want to feel stressed as a mam".

Cheryl and her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne welcomed baby Bear into the world in March 2017. The pair announced their split in July this year, after two-and-a-half years together. In a joint statement, they said: "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." The 35-year-old has since said that Bear is the only important man in her life, explaining on the Table Manners podcast: I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved. That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end."

Cheryl released her first single in four years last week. The highly anticipated Love Made Me Do It sees her singing lyrics about past romances, and while she hasn’t specified which ex she’s singing out, her lyrics include how she has “fallen hard like a million times”. She also showed off an amazing hair transformation to go with her new music, stepping out with a a hairstyle that's shorter than she has ever gone before!

