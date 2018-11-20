Cheryl breaks silence and hits back at critics following X Factor performance The former Girls Aloud singer was criticised after her performance on Sunday night's The X Factor

Cheryl has broken her silence after taking to the stage on Sunday night's The X Factor to perform her comeback single Love Made Me Do It. Following the show, the mum-of-one was met with negative comments, which she described as "relentless abuse" in a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening. She said: "I let a lot of things lie but the sheer level of unbalanced negativity towards me in the tabloid press these past few days has been quite frankly shocking and I need to address it. This relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life."

Cheryl took to Twitter to speak out against her critics

The star went on to list everything that she has been criticised for, from her appearance to her performance, but also made sure to thank those who had given her positive comments. She ended her post with reference to recent headlines stating that she had watched her own performance back, writing: "Ps.. I did watch my performance back and I LOVED IT!" Fans were quick to comment on the post to send their support to Cheryl. One wrote: "I hate that you have to explain yourself or justify your performance, but I'm so happy you called out all those tabloids. We love you." Another wrote: "The hate is totally unfair, I thought it was great, especially the dance at the end." A third added: "Just watched it, personally don’t see anything wrong with it? Singing live while dancing is hard work! Bravo to Cheryl."

The singer ahead of her performance on The X Factor

Earlier in the month, Cheryl unveiled a sneak-preview of the music video for her latest single, after weeks of anticipation surrounding her music comeback. In January, Cheryl hinted that she was going to be returning to singing after a four-year break after she was pictured in the studio. The former X Factor judge was joined by X Factor winners Rak-Su and Naughty Boy – who posted the image on his Instagram account. The caption teased Cheryl’s return further, saying: "SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace."

Cheryl previously opened up on Lorraine about her decision to take a break from music, explaining: "It has been so long, my fans are very patient. I am receiving songs and music and stuff at the moment. I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my newborn child and I'm going to take that for what it is. A lot of mothers have to rush back after giving birth. I don't think it's fair." A source confirmed that Cheryl would focus on her music this year, telling The Sun Online: "Cheryl is back in the studio and music is her main priority for 2018."

