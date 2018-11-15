Cheryl makes an unexpected revelation about ex Liam Payne The Love Made Me Do It singer co-hosted Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 show

Cheryl revealed she is still on good terms with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne as she co-hosted Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 show on Thursday – so much so that she even played his new single. The Love Made Me Do It singer touched upon her relationship with the One Direction star as she chatted on the show, and revealed Liam had even tuned in to support her.

The 35-year-old told Grimmy that not only had Liam messaged her to give his feedback on their joint show, he had also requested she play his new song Polaroid, with Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella. "We are going to play Liam Payne in a second," the radio presenter said as Cheryl exhaled. "And we're playing Liam Payne not out of choice but - well it is out of choice, but he has been on to request it via Cheryl."

Cheryl revealed Liam was listening to her radio show

He prompted Cheryl to say: "No... I do love the song. But he did say, 'play my song, aha'.” When Grimmy asked if Liam was listening now and if he liked the show, the former Girls Aloud singer added: "Yeah he loves it. Says we're hilarious and this should be a permanent thing."

The radio host also asked if there was any rivalry between the former couple given they both have singles in the charts at the moment. Trying to avoid the question, Cheryl said: "Not that I'm aware of, see I'm still wrapping my head around the new way it works. His has been out for about a month now, I think at one point we were close together in one of the charts but I'm still getting to grips with how it all works."

The singer co-hosted Nick Grimshaw's show

Cheryl and Liam announced their split in the summer, with the mum-of-one since saying that she’s put an end to dating. Revealing her shocking decision on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, Cheryl said: "I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved," before adding: "That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end."

