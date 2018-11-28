I'm a Celebrity's Emily Atack: is she single and who are her past boyfriends? The actress used to date Harry Styles and model Jack Vacher

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack has fast become one of the most popular contestants on this year's I'm a Celebrity, loved for her down-to-earth nature, her team player attitude and her endearing ability to laugh at herself. The 28-year-old has thrown herself into camp chores, the Bushtucker Trials and the Dingo Dollar Challenges – let's not forget Emily freaking out on the X Factor-themed live trial which saw her dribbling everywhere. "I'm never going to get a boyfriend now!" she joked.

While she's hoping to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, Emily has admitted that she is also looking for love. Let's review her past romances and relationships…

Emily has been a hit on this year's I'm a Celebrity

Is Emily Atack single?

Before making her I'm a Celebrity debut, Emily admitted that she wouldn't say no to a jungle romance. "I am single at the moment," she said. "And never say never (to finding a romance in the camp). We are in a situation where we are all not going to smell our best, nor look our best and I can't really imagine it happening but hey, who knows?! It's a bit of fun!" In the first trailer for the show, Emily also pleaded with show bosses: "Put a nice bloke in there that I can sit and chat to. Well you know, I'm single, it might be fun."

Has Emily Stack dated Ziggy Lichman?

Despite saying she is single, Emily has most recently been linked to former Big Brother star Ziggy Lichman, 37. The pair are said to have dated for a few months after meeting in the summer, but a spokesperson for the actress has denied the rumours.

Emily and ex-boyfriend Jack Vacher

Who was Emily Atack's last boyfriend?

Emily came out of a five-year relationship at the end of last year. Her ex-boyfriend, model Jack Vacher, has backed the actress, saying she'll "do great" in the jungle. Emily has been candid about her love life on the show, telling campmate Noel Edmonds: "I'm soul searching. I had a difficult start to the year. I had a break-up after being with someone five years. I'd got into the habit of needing that security, love and acceptance from a guy to make me happy."

Was Emily Atack linked to Seann Walsh?

The TV star has also been linked to comedian Seann Walsh, after the pair were pictured holding hands and looking close in a London pub in 2016. At the time, Seann was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries. Seann was most recently at the centre of a 'kissgate' scandal when he was snapped kissing his married Strictly dance partner, Katya Jones. Rebecca dumped him after his cheating behaviour came to light.

Emily has also been linked to Seann Walsh

Did Emily Atack date Harry Styles?

In 2013, Emily admitted to dating One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles. "We were never boyfriend and girlfriend," she told Reveal magazine. "I think that's the first time I've ever admitted to what it was, because I've always just shrugged it off before. But I think it's best to clear it up. So yeah, we had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun. Then we went off in our opposite directions." "Harry and I had a laugh," she added. "It was brief, but fun, and then we moved on. We haven't spoken in a while – he's one of the most famous people in the world now."

The pair were first linked back in 2012 after they were spotted spending time together in London. Just before, Emily had tweeted about being a fan of the X Factor contestant. "Does Harry from One Direction HAVE to be 16?!" she wrote. "Let's pretend he's 18 at least! Then there would only be One Direction he would be going… to the bedroom!"

