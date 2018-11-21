Joel Dommett taken to hospital after accident on I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp set Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash presented Extra Camp without their fellow presenter on Tuesday night

Joel Dommett missed I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp on Tuesday evening after a wooden sign from the set hit him on the head during rehearsals. The comedian was taken to hospital where he was given seven stitches, and he shared a snap of the process, writing: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen windy circumstances blowing the set onto my head during rehearsals, I won’t be able to present Extra Camp this evening. I had seven stitches like a big brave boy and I’ll be back tomorrow."

Joel has shared a photo of himself getting stitches

He then wished his co-stars, Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, good luck, adding: "To be honest I’m less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me. Half a day off school to go home and watch neighbours! Woo! GOOD LUCK @scarlettmoffatt and @realjoeswashy." Addressing Joel's absence on the show, Scarlett explained: "We're a man down because Joel isn't well." She also shared a snap on ahead ahead of the show, and captioned the post: "What a team... just missing my right hand man & fellow jungle hammock swinging buddy Joel."

Fans were quick to send get well soon messages to the 32-year-old, with one writing: "Mate it just was NOT the same and really lacked something - much as I love @scarlettmoffatt and @realjoeswashy. Hope you’re better for tomorrow dude." Another person added: "Hope your feeling better soon." Joel also took to Instastories to update fans on his condition. Wearing a bandage around his head, he said: "Thank you for all your concerns. I'm okay. I've got this little cartoon bandage on, I was wearing Scarlett's hoody and I got blood all over it. Sorry Scarlett, I will wash it! I can't actually watch the show because we're in Australia so let me know how it goes."

