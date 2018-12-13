Stacey Dooley reveals what she'll spend her Strictly Come Dancing money on It might surprise you!

Stacey Dooley has opened up about what she might spend her Strictly Come Dancing fee on. The filmmaker, who is preparing to compete in the final this weekend, admitted that she is too lazy to cook for herself and do all the washing up. Fans might be surprised to hear that Stacey has plans to buy herself a dishwasher!

Speaking to Stylist magazine, the 31-year-old revealed her love of eating everything from sushi to a roast dinner. "I can't make any of those things. And I don't care," she said. "Maybe if I had a dishwasher it would be different, but when I cook I know I have to wash all the bowls and plates and I can't be bothered." She quipped: "Maybe I'll treat myself with my Strictly Come Dancing money to a dishwasher."

Stacey said she would treat herself to a dishwasher

Stacey, 31, also spoke about her time on the dance competition, and what has surprised her the most. She revealed: "How much I love Strictly! I thought it would be fun and I'd be in the UK for a bit so I'd be at home more, I was being practical. But as soon as you get there, I know it sounds really cheesy and painfully predictable, but it is the most incredible experience. It's hard work – ten, 12 hours a day dancing – but it's so worthwhile."

The presenter and her dance partner Kevin Clifton have made it to the final, which takes place on Saturday night. The pair are pulling out all the stops in the hope of lifting this year's glitterball trophy. Stacey and Kevin, 36, will perform three dances: the foxtrot to Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck, their Showdance to Land of A Thousand Dances by Wilson Pickett and their favourite dance, which has yet to be revealed.

