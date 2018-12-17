Sam Faiers defends herself after accusations of ripping off small family business The mother-of-two posted an explanation on her Instagram whilst on holiday in the Maldives

Sam Faiers has been forced to defend herself after being accused of copying the designs of a small family business. On Monday, the mother-of-two was called out by fans of popular Instagram brand Forever Sewing for copying their exact designs for her new clothing line My Little Darlin.

Taking to her Insta Stories whilst on holiday in the Maldives with her two children and her boyfriend Paul Knightley, Sam wrote: "I never comment on stuff like this, but I felt this needed to be addressed. I always try and support small businesses where possible and tag brands who so kindly send things to myself and my family. Naturally I can't post everything but I do my best."

Responding to reports that throughout several years she had requested free clothing from Forever Sewing, before ultimately reportedly copying their same designs, she said: "Over the past couple of years I've provided tens of thousands of pounds of free publicity to the brand and have tagged them. I've always been grateful for the gifting and naturally they understand the value that it’s worth to them in terms of sales, they've advised us that a big factor that they are as big as they are today is due to my constant plugging of their brand."

She then finished her post defending her new clothing brand, which is due to launch this month, and stating that she is "not ripping off anyone’s designs."

"I DM'd them back in August telling them I was staring my own personalised clothing range and they thanked me for letting them know. Had they come to myself or my team I would of listened to their concerns and tried to work with them to resolve this," she wrote at the end of her lengthy post.

Billie Faiers' sister Sam is currently on holiday in the Maldives with her family. The star revealed last week that she would be spending Christmas away with her family and returning to the Maldives after three years. Sam and Paul last visited the dreamy destination when they were expecting their first son Paul.