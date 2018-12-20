Strictly's Joe Sugg reveals hurt at nan being tricked into giving stories about relationship with Dianne Buswell The Strictly star has spoken out about his nan's ordeal

Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg has revealed that his nan has been manipulated into giving information about his personal life following his appearance on the BBC One dance show. Since Joe's relationship with his dance partner Dianne Buswell was announced on Sunday, journalists have been knocking on his grandmother's door pretending to be neighbours. Reflecting on the situation on his YouTube channel ThatcherJoeVlogs, the 27-year-old said: "Some journalists are pretending to be neighbours or just people in the local area going to my 95-year-old nan's house, knocking on her door or trying to get any information about me or people in my life. It is quite annoying and thinking about that has upset me a little bit."

Joe Sugg and his nan Phyllis

Joe added: "I understand that they have to do their job, but to hear that news especially after being followed by a paparazzi basically all the way here." Joe then went on to reveal that he had been followed from his home in London down the motorway for a lot of the journey, before being forced to take a detour in order to get away from the paparazzi. The star has since been enjoying some time away in the New Forest with Dianne and his sister, YouTube sensation Zoella, and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

Joe and Dianne Buswell confirmed their romance on Sunday

Joe and Dianne's chemistry was evident with fans throughout Strictly, and so their relationship didn’t come as much of a surprise when Joe announced it on Sunday, a day after the Strictly final. The vlogger posted on Instagram a photo of the pair, and wrote next to it: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." The pair even managed to keep their relationship a secret from their Strictly co-stars, with Faye Tozer revealing that nobody had any idea that they were an item. Speaking to Lorraine on Monday, the former Steps star said: "Officially now… we were all kind of hoping… there was nothing on set, it was all very professional, that's lovely."

