Strictly's Dianne Buswell will spend Christmas apart from boyfriend Joe Sugg But they have made up for it ahead of the big day!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has been spending a lot of time with her new boyfriend and former dance partner Joe Sugg over the past few months, but it has been confirmed that they will be spending Christmas Day with their own families. The Australian native revealed on Wednesday that she will be flying home for the big day, having just returned to London after a luxury break away with Joe, his sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes. Posting photographs from their getaway, Dianne wrote in the caption that she would now be unpacking her winter clothes and: "pack the shorts tank tops and flip flops for AUSTRALIA."

Joe took Dianne with him to stay at a secluded treehouse in the New Forest. The pair, along with Zoe and Alfie spent a few nights at The Yews at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, where they enjoyed evenings in the hot tub on the terrace, karaoke around the fire, country walks and even a spot of pampering with face masks. Joe documented their trip in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, JoeThatcherVlogs, and it was evident just how at ease Dianne was with his family. Joe and Dianne even gave a joint early Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie, which they opened to find Strictly Come Dancing board game.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed their romance after the Strictly final

The gorgeous treehouse also gave many viewers major holiday envy. The two couples were treated to their own onesies during their stay, while personalised touches included a Strictly Come Dancing themed festive display. Other features included a virtual board game table, a marble bathroom with a bath complete with a forest view, a flat screen TV in a walk-in shower, mood lighting and outdoor hot tubs on the terrace. Should they have wished, they could also have made use of a private chef and daily breakfast hampers.

The new couple enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday with Zoe Sugg and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes

Joe and Dianne's chemistry was evident with fans throughout Strictly, and so their relationship didn’t come as much of a surprise when Joe announced it on Sunday, a day after the Strictly final. The 27-year-old vlogger posted on Instagram a photo of the pair, and wrote next to it: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." The pair even managed to keep their relationship a secret from their Strictly co-stars, with Faye Tozer revealing that nobody had any idea that they were an item. Speaking to Lorraine on Monday, the former Steps star said: "Officially now… we were all kind of hoping… there was nothing on set, it was all very professional, that's lovely."

