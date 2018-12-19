Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell enjoy luxury break after confirming romance The couple confirmed their relationship on Sunday

Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell delighted fans on Sunday night after revealing that they were in a relationship, and the new couple have been making sure to spend as much time as possible together now that rehearsals are out of the way. So much so, that on Monday, they enjoyed a break away to a secluded treehouse in the New Forest. The pair were joined by Joe's famous YouTube star sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes, and Dianne seems like she has fitted in with Joe's family with ease! Joe uploaded a video of their getaway together on his YouTube channel ThatcherJoeVlogs on Monday, and showed his viewers around the luxurious £2,850 a night accommodation at The Yews at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa. Joe joked to his fans that Dianne would be staying in the children's room as he took them on a virtual tour, and told Dianne: "Welcome to my world, doing nothing but filming it!"

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell joined Zoella and Alfie Deyes on a luxury holiday

Joe and Dianne even gave a joint Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie ahead of the big day, and told them: "I wrapped it, Dianne picked it." The pair were delighted when they opened the package to find a Strictly Come Dancing board game. During their stay, they also enjoyed a spot of karaoke around a fire and country walks, while Dianne and Zoe bonded while putting on face masks, later convincing Joe and Alfie to join in. Joe's fans adored watching the pair in the video, and took to the comments section to have their say on their relationship. One wrote: "You can tell this relationship is special because joe has said himself he hasn’t actually dated anyone for 6 years﻿," while another added: "I love how Dianne and Zoe get on."

MORE: Favourite royal hotels where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have stayed

The treehouse where the couples stayed

The gorgeous treehouse also gave many viewers major holiday envy. The two couples were treated to their own onesies during their stay, while personalised touches included a Strictly Come Dancing themed festive display. Other features included a virtual board game table, a marble bathroom with a bath complete with a forest view, a flat screen TV in a walk-in shower, mood lighting and outdoor hot tubs on the terrace. Should they have wished, they could also have made use of a private chef and daily breakfast hampers.

READ: Home sweet home with Strictly star Shirley Ballas

Face masks were on the menu during the trip

Joe revealed his new relationship status on Sunday night in a heartfelt tribute to Dianne. The 27-year-old vlogger posted on Instagram a photo of the pair, and wrote next to it: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." Joe had previously praised Dianne in clips shown before the winner was announced, saying: "Dianne on this show has been... everything. She's got a great sense of humour. My stomach actually hurts. For me, that's what has made the show so special." Dianne replied: "He's so genuine. He puts 1000% into everything. I couldn't have picked a better partner."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.