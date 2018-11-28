Strictly's Karen Clifton has new job - and it's completely different to dancing! The pro dancer is in demand!

Karen Clifton has danced her way to the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing alongside her celebrity dance partner Charles Venn. And inbetween her hectic schedule, Karen has been working on a special project close to her heart. On Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Strictly star shared a teaser photo of herself standing outside a front door of a house holding her beloved dog Betty. Dressed in a Christmas jumper, it is assumed that this job will be revealed shortly in time for the festive season. Karen revealed that the job was a collaboration with cosmetic brand Kiehl's and Wild at Heart Foundation, who fun and support animal welfare projects.

Karen Clifton teased her latest project with dog Betty

There is little wonder that Karen would choose to work with her beloved dog Betty, who she shares with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Clifton. Karen regularly posts photos of across social media, and regularly takes her to Strictly rehearsals. Speaking to Dog's Today magazine in September, Karen revealed: "Betty has been the glue that has helped us get through this as friends. She is my baby, the apple of my eye." Karen also admitted that while this year has been testing for her and Kevin following their split in March, Betty has helped the pair through it. She said: "It’s been a hard time for both of us and while Kevin and I are no longer together romantically, he still wants to come home to hug Betty. She’s been the catalyst to remind us how much we still care about each other."

Charles and Karen are hoping to win this year's Strictly

It is safe to say that animals and dancing are two of Karen's biggest passions, and the star revealed just how much Strictly means to her earlier in the month when she broke down in tears at Blackpool. Karen was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving two tens in the famous ballroom after her dance with Charles. Karen later explained that the reason she had got so emotional was because it was the first time she had ever received a ten during her seven-year stint on the show.

Karen and Charles have formed a close relationship during their time on Strictly. Charles told HELLO! and other press at the recent Inside Soap Awards that he was having a wonderful time working with her. "She is a wonderful teacher and a fighter like me, we lift each other up during the dark periods and we would do it again if that happens. It's all beautiful gravy, I am really enjoying it," he said.

