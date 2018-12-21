Mark Wright's Christmas surprise for Michelle Keegan after living apart It's a rare reunion for the married couple

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reunited for Christmas, after spending much of the year apart, with an over-excited Mark showing his delight by giving wife Michelle a playful shock while out Christmas shopping. The pair hit Selfridges department store in London on Thursday, and Michelle looked gorgeous in a long camel coat worn with a pair of icy-white ankle boots. In a video of the trip shared by Mark, he creeped up on Michelle to give her a fright before they both burst out laughing together. It looked like she got a genuine fright!

Michelle didn't seem too impressed at first!

The couple are together in the UK after Mark has spent much of the year working away in America for his presenting duties on TV show Extra, and then in South Africa for his turn on hosting The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Michelle has been filming Our Girl around the world, and promoting her Very fashion line at home in Essex. They'll no doubt make the most of their rare time alone together over the Christmas period. The reunion came days after Michelle debuted a dramatic hair transformation for this year's festivities. The brunette 31-year-old went lighter AND longer, and looked simply stunning.

Michelle has big plans in 2019 when she returns to our TV screens in Brassic, a Sky One working class comedy, alongside Joe Gilgun, Damien Moloney, and Tom Hanson. Hopefully, she and Mark will be able to grab more magical moments together in the new year despite their hectic work schedules.

