David and Victoria Beckham enjoy family Christmas day out with their 4 children

The Beckhams got in the festive spirit with a Christmassy day out together on Thursday. Not only did David and Victoria take all four of their children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – for a special trip to Lapland UK, the extended family joined in the fun too, including Victoria’s mum and dad.

The outing appeared to particularly delight seven-year-old Harper, who was seen meeting Santa Claus and checking whether she was on the Naughty or Nice list. "Come on Santa we know she is on the good list," David captioned a sweet photo of his daughter on Instagram Stories.

David and Victoria Beckham took their children for a festive day out

Victoria, meanwhile, couldn’t resist poking fun at David, who she photographed playfully cuddling up to an elf. The retired footballer appeared to embrace all of the activities on offer, including decorating gingerbread men with Harper and ice skating.

The attraction, located in Ascot, Berkshire, has been visited by a number of celebrities and their children in the lead up to Christmas. They include Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, who went earlier this month with their three children, Teddy, Charlton and Coco.

Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper met Santa Claus

The Beckhams’ outing comes as they prepare to celebrate Christmas together, likely at their country home in the Cotswolds. And they have an extra special addition to the property just in time for the festivities, as David has splashed out £14,000 on an authentic cabin complete with a sauna, steam room and relaxation room, which has space for six people.

Victoria may want to escape there over the holidays, after previously saying that Christmas Day is "absolute chaos" in their house. She also admitted that cooking Christmas dinner is not one of her strong points. "Do you know, I can't. But I try," Victoria told Vogue. "You know one of the kids said the other day, 'What? What is this?' One of the kids said, 'Mummy made that with so much love.' I was like, 'That's really sweet and kind because it was horrible.' So it's not my forte, but I try."

