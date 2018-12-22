Tom Daley and Dustin Lance share first Christmas photo with baby son - and it's adorable Those little chubby legs!

What an exciting Christmas for Olympian Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance, who are celebrating their first festivities as parents! Tom and Dustin announced the arrival of their first child in July, when they welcomed little Robbie Ray Black-Daley into the world. Six months later, with the big day just around the corner, Tom took to Instagram on Saturday to express how excited he is for his first Christmas as a daddy. The 24-year-old wrote: "LOOK AT THOSE LEGS! [christmas tree emojis] Our first family Christmas [love heart emoji] Having Robbie in our lives this year is going to be so magical, our Christmas family traditions will be passed down another generation."

Fans were delighted with the sweet photo shared with the message, which showed Tom and Dustin looking over baby Robbie-Ray, while sitting next to their Christmas tree and wearing festive jumpers. One fan wrote: He's a lucky boy to grow up with not one but two amazing dads," and another added: "What an awesome picture! And those legs!!! Congrats for the 3 of you and merry Christmas!" A third commented: "Cute photo. Robbie looks to be growing up so fast."

The couple rarely share photos of their little family, but they did post an adorable black-and-white picture of Robbie's tiny feet to announce his arrival earlier this year. Alongside it, Dustin wrote: "Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality."

