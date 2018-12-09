David Beckham shares sweet photo of niece Peggy on her first birthday This is so sweet

It doesn’t seem like yesterday that David Beckham announced that he was an uncle after his sister Joanne gave birth to a baby girl, and now little Peggy is celebrating her first birthday! Doting uncle David made sure to mark his niece's special day on social media, and posted a cute photograph of him holding a newborn Peggy last year, while wearing a festive Santa hat. In the caption, David wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to this gorgeous little one. Cannot believe Peggy is 1 already. Hope she has the most amazing day and Jo don't give her too much cake she is still a little young."

David Beckham paid tribute to niece Peggy on her first birthday

David's younger sister shares Peggy with ex-partner Kris Donnelly. A year ago today, Jo announced her daughter's safe arrival on Instagram, writing: ""9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... #myfamily." Peggy is not only adored by her famous uncle, but her adoring cousins too. Harper Beckham in particular adores playing with Peggy, and has been pictured on several occasions doting on her. Joanne even branded Harper the "best cousin" in a sweet social media post on Harper's birthday in July.

Peggy with cousin Harper

As well as Peggy's birthday, the Beckham family have Christmas to look forward to. Victoria Beckham has been helping her children get into the festive spirit by hiding their Elf on the Shelf around their south west London home. The mum-of-four is a big lover of Christmas and previously said that Christmas Day is "absolute chaos" in the family home. She also admitted that cooking Christmas dinner is not one of her strong points. "Do you know, I can't. But I try," Victoria told Vogue. "You know one of the kids said the other day, 'What? What is this?' One of the kids said, 'Mummy made that with so much love.' I was like, 'That's really sweet and kind because it was horrible.' So it's not my forte, but I try."

