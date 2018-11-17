Gorka Marquez launches smouldering 2019 calendar – but girlfriend Gemma Atkinson makes sure she's involved, too! This is gorgeous

Gorka Marquez was certainly thrilled to announce the launch of his first ever calendar on Friday evening, taking to Instagram to write: "IT'S HERE!!!!! So excited to announce that my first calendar is officially OUT and ready to Pre-order! LINK IN MY BIO Hope you guys like it!" Doting girlfriend Gemma Atkinson was of course quick to support too, posting on her own page, "When you get a Gorka everyday for 2019. So excited for Gorks first calendar! Available to pre order from the link on his page @gorka_marquez. The pictures are insane!"

Both Gorka and Gemma posted the new calendar cover on Instagram

Gemma did find one way to get involved in the project, too. Since the cover photo features a mystery female's hand resting passionately on Gorka's cheek, one fan couldn't help asking: "Please tell me that’s your hand @glouiseatkinson, I wouldn’t allow it to be anyone else’s if I was you…" to which Gemma replied, "Ha! Yeh, it’s my hand." Aw!

Loading the player...

The couple recently celebrated Gemma's 34th birthday, and were as loved-up as ever on their social media accounts. Gorka paid a touching tribute to his girlfriend of nearly a year, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!!! 34 years ago you came into this world and were the best present to your mum & dad. 34 years later I am the lucky guy beside you who gets to spend your birthday with you!!"

Celebrating Gemma's birthday

He continued: "Hopefully I can make this day as special for you as you make me feel every day. There isn't enough presents in the world to pay you back for the best present you give me... your love and the chance to love you back! Happy birthday and many more to come together."

The Spanish star also shared some gorgeous photos of the pair on Instagram Stories, looking very loved-up in throwback holiday snaps. Over on her social media, Gemma revealed that Gorka had surprised her with a visit. "It's my birthday tomorrow," Gemma said in a video. "Look who's come to surprise me. I wasn't supposed to be seeing him until Saturday and he's surprised me!" Gorka then flashed into view, kissing his girlfriend on the cheek – though he will no doubt have whizzed off to Blackpool shortly after, where Saturday night's Strictly show will take place.