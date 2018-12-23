Strictly’s Karen Clifton is an adorable aunt with nieces as ex-husband Kevin drives home for Christmas It's their first Christmas since announcing the split

Karen Clifton is home with her family in New York as she prepares for her first Christmas apart from estranged husband Kevin Clifton who is staying in the UK to celebrate. But Karen looked in positive spirits in an adorable video she posted of her two little nieces. In the video, Karen pretended to make duvet tacos with the girls just before bedtime. She captioned the Instagram story: "Tucking in my lil tacos #auntieduties #bedtime." The sweet video came a couple of days after Karen shared a photo of her emotional reunion with her mum.

Meanwhile, Kevin Clifton was filmed driving home for Christmas in the UK on Saturday night. His Strictly Come Dancing friend Tommy Franzen, who was sat in the back seat, shared the video of Kevin listening to Christmas songs as he drove, and captioned it: "Christmas vibes in the car with a private driver." Kevin will be having a double celebration this year, as his family will no doubt want to congratulate him and raise a toast to his recent Strictly win!

Karen and Kevin decided to separate back in March 2018, but they remain good friends - and it was Karen who was the first person to run up to Kevin and give him a huge hug after winning Strictly. Speaking to HELLO! after they split to describe their relationship and plans to carry on dancing together, Kevin said: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together." He added: "What the future holds we have no idea. We are the best of friends, have a good laugh, and life goes on." Karen said: "The fact that I get to work with Kevin, and he inspires me, means a lot to me."

