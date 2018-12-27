Strictly's Dianne Buswell speaks out for first time about relationship with Joe Sugg The pair have spent Christmas apart after making their relationship public earlier in the month

Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg delighted fans after announcing their relationship earlier in December, delighting fans who predicted their romance from the very beginning of the series. And while Joe was the one who revealed that they were an item just after the Strictly results show, Dianne has kept quiet – until now. Finding the right time to speak about her new relationship, the professional dancer shared a heartfelt tribute to Joe on Christmas Day as she spent it the other side of the world with her family in Australia. The star took to Instagram to post a photo of her sitting on Joe's lap, which was taken during their recent getaway to the New Forest.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly Come Dancing

Besides the picture, Dianne wrote: "When I was sat on Santa Suggs lap he asked me what i wanted for Christmas? My response was( apart from a tamagotchi ) I have everything that makes me happy Already I honestly feel so so lucky I’m in Australia with the best family a girl could wish for .. .and I have a very special somebody waiting for me when I return to the uk @joe_sugg. I hope everybody out there has the most amazing Christmas spent with loved ones and having the best time sending you all joy and happiness merry Christmas you amazing lot xx."

The post was met with a mass of comments from fans, with one writing: "Omg you guys are so cute," while another said: "Aww this is so sweet, I want a relationship like this." A third added: "You guys are so cute together." Joe also made reference to his new relationship in his own festive Christmas post to his fans on social media, choosing to share a picture of him and Dianne holding hands on the beach, and writing next to it: "Merry Christmas everyone. What a year it's been. Hope you all had a great day."

The happy couple went to the New Forest just before Christmas

Just before Dianne went to Australia for the holidays, the Strictly couple enjoyed a getaway in the New Forest along with Joe's famous sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes. The two couples stayed at a secluded treehouse at The Yews at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, where they enjoyed evenings in the hot tub on the terrace, karaoke around the fire, country walks and even a spot of pampering with face masks. Joe documented their trip in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, JoeThatcherVlogs, and it was evident just how at ease Dianne was with his family. Joe and Dianne even gave a joint early Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie, which they opened to find Strictly Come Dancing board game.

