Having found happiness again with new boyfriend David Webbe, Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has a lot to look forward to in the new year. And it seems as if the pro dancer has been taking time to reflect on the past 12 months – which saw her split from husband Kevin Clifton in March. In doing so, Karen has got a poignant new tattoo of the Unalome symbol, which represents the path to enlightenment. Taking to Instagram, Karen shared a picture of her new ink work, and wrote in the caption that it will remind her of "those struggles and the peace that often follows them."

Karen Clifton has got a meaningful new tattoo

She said: "Unalome: The unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment in the Buddhist culture. The spirals are meant to symbolize the twists & turns in life, & the straight lines are meant to represent the moment one reaches enlightenment, peace or inner harmony. And this, courtesy of @courtneylloydtattoos is my daily reminder of those struggles and the peace that often follows them." Karen's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Good to see you so happy," while another wrote: "Love this and what it represents." A third added: "Take care and hopefully you'll be on a good path for 2019."

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webbe

Karen's tattoo is the latest change she has made to mark her new chapter in her life. The star took a trip to the hairdressers just after the Strictly finals two weeks ago, where she decided to get a short pixie haircut. Explaining her reason behind her new do, Karen said on Instagram: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won't like it. Being happy with who you want to be is what matters."

The Strictly star spent the festive period in New York with her family and boyfriend David. The pair were pictured leaving Manhattan together, ready to fly back to the UK. The pair were first spotted cuddling in public earlier in the year.

Karen Clifton opens up about her past year

