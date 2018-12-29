Ant McPartlin shares 'exciting' news as he breaks month-long Twitter silence Fans were thrilled to see him back on the social media site

Ant McPartlin fans were delighted to see a tweet from the star on Friday, revealing "exciting" news about an ITV show he was happy to support. "Exciting show alert - tonight ITV 9pm Re-Play 2018 with Richard Osman. Play along and see if you’ve been paying attention to 2018. Enjoy!" he wrote, signing off his tweet with his trademark "A". His tweet came after a month-long silence following the latest series of I'm A Celebrity – Ant's last tweet came when the show launched in November.

Ant delighted fans with his recent tweet

It's thought that Ant had decided to tweet in support of his Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity colleague, Scarlett Moffatt, who appeared on Re-Play alongside other stars including this year's jungle campmates Emily Atack and James McVey. The pair are very close, and no doubt Ant was thrilled to support her. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Great to hear from you Ant… So happy to see vou so happy. Onwards and upwards all the very best to you." Another added: "Missed you Ant, keep up the tweets, Can’t wait to see you back on TV with Dec."

It was recently reported that Ant will be returning to work in 2019, and has already held meetings with show bosses at Britain's Got Talent to arrange his comeback. According to The Sun, Ant has re-joined his presenting partner Declan Donnelly during production meetings for the show, which will return in 2019. It will be his first time back hosting since a car accident in March led him to check into rehab for substance addiction.

The auditions for next year's series of BGT will commence in January, so it sounds like Ant will be returning to screens before we know it – and no doubt fans will be thrilled to see him back by Dec's side. Dec memorably presented the live shows of the last series alone, while Ant only appeared during the pre-recorded audition segments.