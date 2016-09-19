Michael Schumacher still 'cannot walk or stand up', his family confirm

The family of racing driver Michael Schumacher have confirmed that he is still unable to walk or stand up, nearly three years after he suffered devastating injuries in a 2013 skiing accident. Michaels lawyer Felix Damm gave a rare update on his condition while speaking in court on behalf of the Schumachers, who are suing a German magazine over a story that falsely claimed Michael was able to "walk a little with the help of his therapists".

The article, which was published in December last year, included a comment from a "friend" of Michael's, who said that the star "manages to make a couple of steps. And he can also raise an arm".

But those claims have been vehemently denied by Michael's family, who are arguing for his right to privacy. Felix Damm told the court that the sportsman "cannot walk" and even with the help of therapists is unable to stand. A verdict for the case is due in October.

At the time that the story was published, Michael's manager Sabine Kehm spoke out to deny the claims. "Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael," she said. "Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people."

The latest update comes just one month after Michael's former Ferrari boss Luca Cordero di Montezelmo said that the star was responding to treatment. "I'm very pleased to know that he is reacting," he told Ecumenical News.

"I know how strong he is. I'm sure that thanks to his determination, which will be crucial, he will come out from this very, very difficult situation."

Michael was on a skiing holiday in Mirabel, France with his wife Corinna and their two children when he suffered serious head injuries after falling into rocks on 29 December, 2013. The seven-time world champion had to be placed in a medically-induced coma for six months following the accident, and has been receiving treatment at his home in Switzerland since September 2014.