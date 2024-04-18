Michael Schumacher's family selling racer's 'masterpiece' watches for up to $4 million

Michael Schumacher’s family are usually intensely private about the racing legend but have recently worked with Christie’s Auction House in the lead-up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to sell a selection of watches from the F1 star’s private collection.

The auction, which is set to take place in Geneva in May, will feature a Platinum Vagabondage 1 watch that had been made especially for Michael by his former boss, Jean Todt, as a Christmas gift in 2004, and is engraved with a dedication from Jean to Michael.

The unique item has been estimated to be sold for at least $1.2 million, but are estimating that it could be sold for as much as $2.2 million. Another watch in the collection was also a gift from Jean to Michael for Christmas 2003, and includes a dedication to his then-six titles as well as his famous red racing helmet. It is estimated that this watch will be sold from $170,000 to $280,000.

A third watch is a Rolex Daytona Paul Newman, which is estimated to fetch between $230,000 to $440,000 at auction.

© Alexander Hassenstein Michael Schumacher in 2004

Rémi Guillemin, Christie’s Head of Watches Europe and US spoke about the unique auction and thanked Michael’s family for their assistance in selling the treasures. He said: “Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe.

“We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula 1 legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike. We are looking forward to meeting with passionate collectors during our international exhibitions and the auction on 13 May in Geneva.”

Michael has not been seen publicly since 2013, after he suffered a head injury in a skiing accident in Meribel, France. He was initially placed in a medically induced coma and spent six months in hospital before continuing his rehabilitation at home.

© STR German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher skis in the winter resort of Madonna di Campiglio, in the Dolomites area, Northern Italy, 11 January 2005

Speaking to L’Equipe back in December 2023, Michael’s friend Jean said: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

© getty Michael Schumacher after finishing his last F1 race in 2012

His wife Corinna also spoke about their need for privacy in the Netflix documentary Schumacher, saying: “We are trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable.

“We are getting on with our lives, 'private is private' as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, now we are protecting Michael.”