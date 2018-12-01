Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals reason behind huge parenting decision She's praised her children's maturity

Catherine Zeta-Jones has opened up about a huge parenting decision she made with husband Michael Douglas, revealing the reason why she decided to remove her children from the Hollywood spotlight. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 49-year-old talked about removing her two teenage children - Carys, 15 and Dylan, 18 - from Hollywood, saying: "They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think," before continuing: "We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it." She also commented on how she's lucky to have children who understand her decision, adding: "That's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky."

Catherine made a rare appearance with her whole family on the red carpet in 2015

Revealing the fun ways she likes to spend time with her family, Catherine recently told The Sunday Times Magazine how they all celebrated the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She said: "I'm a huge royalist. I have flags and we had cardboard cut-outs of the Queen and Meghan and Harry when we watched them get married. It was 4am in New York, and we were having cream tea," She continued to explain that she dug out a ballgown, while her daughter Carys wore an Oscar de la Renta dress, and her son Dylan looked dapper in a top hat and tails for the occasion. Michael, 74, was the official tea-maker.

Catherine occasionally treats fans to glimpses of the Manhattan apartment which boasts incredible views over Central Park and is where her children also live.. The living room has a traditional and formal decor, with terracotta walls and a patterned rug covering the floor. There is plenty of space for entertaining and socialising, with two cream sofas topped with an array of scatter cushions, as well as four matching armchairs. At the centre of the seating area there is a leather upholstered coffee table, which has been topped with various books and accessories.