Inside Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's romantic New Year's Day getaway Could they be any more loved up?

Dianne Buswell managed to return from Australia to reunite with new boyfriend Joe Sugg just in time for New Year's Eve. Both Strictly Come Dancing stars shared sweet photos of each other on their Instagram channels after the clock struck midnight, and they've continued their romantic celebrations with a special getaway together. The lovebirds headed to The Pig Hotel in Somerset on New Year's Day, where they shared a cosy night in bed with plates of food while a log fire burned in the corner. On Wednesday, the pair then enjoyed breakfast in bed before heading out for a stroll in the January chill. But Dianne and Joe didn't seem too bothered by the frost, as they laughed and joked together while walking hand-in-hand and making friends with the local ducks, goats and sheep. These two have certainly fallen head over heels for each other!

READ: Strictly's AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis speak out about attack in first TV interview

Joe gets the fire going at The Pig Hotel

The cute trip came after professional dancer Dianne went to watch Joe and their Strictly co-star Stacey Dooley present BBC One's annual London concert. She teased fans with a picture of her and Joe leaning in for a kiss in front of the fireworks at midnight. Paying tribute to Joe, Dianne wrote in the caption that she "couldn’t be happier" with him. She said: "2018 you were an absolute blast so many amazing memories and achievements. 2019 I’m so ready for you I can’t wait to see what is install I wish each and every one of you a happy and healthy 2019 because at the end of the day that is the most important thing of all also I couldn’t be happier with who I saw 2019 in with @joe_sugg."

READ: The ultimate guide to BBC's 2019 dramas - from Poldark to Call the Midwife

Dianne makes a friend

Joe also posted a couple of cute pictures, along with the caption: "Happy new year everybody! What an absolute corker of a year 2018 was! And 2019 is already off to the best possible start." Earlier in the week, Dianne - who had spent the festivities in Australia with her family while Joe stayed in the UK - had spoken out about their relationship for the first time, after sharing a picture of herself sitting on Joe's lap on Instagram, and writing besides it that she had a "very special somebody waiting" for her when she got back to the UK.

WATCH: 2018 in pictures - what a year!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.