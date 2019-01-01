Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg lean in for a kiss as they reunite on New Year's Eve This couple have a lot to thank Strictly for!

Strictly Come Dancing's new favourite couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg were reunited just in time for New Year's Eve on Monday – and they couldn’t have been any more loved-up! Having returned to the UK from Australia – where she had spent the Christmas period with her family – Dianne headed straight to see Joe. The professional dancer went to watch him and their Strictly co-star Stacey Dooley present BBC One's annual London concert, and teased fans with a picture of her and Joe leaning in for a kiss in front of the fireworks at midnight. Paying tribute to Joe, Dianne wrote in the caption that she "couldn’t be happier" with him.

Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg teased fans with a kissing photo

She said: "2018 you were an absolute blast so many amazing memories and achievements. 2019 I’m so ready for you I can’t wait to see what is install I wish each and every one of you a happy and healthy 2019 because at the end of the day that is the most important thing of all also I couldn’t be happier with who I saw 2019 in with @joe_sugg." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with Strictly's Neil Jones encouraging: "Kiss, kiss, kiss," while another wrote: "Dianne you are killing us!" A third added: "Hope you have the happiest year of your life."

The pair had met up earlier in the day and enjoyed an impromtu karaoke session

Dianne and Joe had met up earlier in the day, and had enjoyed an impromptu karaoke session at home. Joe shared videos of the pair miming to songs, including Eminem's Guess Who's Back, and Peaches & Herb's Reunited. The couple had been counting down the days until reuniting while Dianne was in Australia. On Saturday, Dianne had shared a photo of her and Joe, along with the caption: "Soon," signed off with a smiley face and a love heart emoji. Earlier in the week, Dianne had spoken out about their relationship for the first time, after sharing a picture of herself sitting on Joe's lap on Instagram, and writing besides it that she had a "very special somebody waiting" for her when she got back to the UK.

Before Dianne headed home to Australia for the holidays, she enjoyed a luxury getaway with Joe and his sister Zoe Sugg, and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes. They took a trip to a secluded treehouse in the New Forest, where Dianne got to know her new boyfriend's sister better. The two ladies enjoyed karaoke, country walks and bonded while putting on face masks, later convincing Joe and Alfie to join in. Joe and Dianne even gave a joint Christmas present to Zoe and Alfie ahead of the big day, and Joe old them: "I wrapped it, Dianne picked it."

