Abbey Clancy announces pregnancy with baby number four - see bump

After spending Christmas and New Year with her gorgeous family, former Strictly Come Dancing winner Abbey Clancy has announced that she's expecting her fourth child with husband Peter Crouch! The 32-year-old model and Britain's Next Top Model presenter shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in an animal print bikini, proudly cradling her growing baby bump. She captioned the beautiful picture: "When a hatrick just won't do !!!#babynumber4." Abbey is currently staying with her family in Dubai at The Royal Meridien Resort, where she shared the photo from.

Abbey's friend pats her growing bump! Photo: Robin Kennedy

Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "OMG huge huge congrats to you and all the family," and another adding: "Wow you’re going to have your hands full!! Enjoy every minute! X." A third joked: "Who looks this amazing after 4 babies [sobbing face] congrats!" Celebrities including Millie Macintosh have also shared their congratulations with Abbey.

Photo: Robin Kennedy

Abbey and her footballer husband Peter already have three children together: Johnny, who was born almost a year ago, Sophia, seven, and three-year-old Liberty. Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning about being pregnant with her son last year, Abbey revealed: "I need tips off you Holly! Nobody gives you sympathy when it’s your third even when you have your head over the toilet. It’s been a terrible five months, but I’m back and I feel great and I can’t wait to have the baby." Hopefully she'll have a much better experience with baby number four!

The photo Abbey shared on Instagram

