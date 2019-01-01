Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana, 44, expecting fifth child – watch sweet announcement What a lovely way to start the new year!

A big congratulations is in order for Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, who announced on New Year's Day that they are expecting their fifth child. The celebrity chef posted a sweet family video announcing the news on his Instagram account, which saw each of his four children wishing everyone a Happy New Year, before Tana revealed her baby bump at the end of the clip. "Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay's" Gordon captioned the footage. Congratulation messages soon came in, with David Beckham writing: "Best news ever mate," while Jools Oliver said: "Wohooo happy happiest news ever congratulations only watched this a few hundred times! Big hugs from all of us." Emma Bunton added: "Wow! Such wonderful news. Sending all lots of love and hugs."

Tana Ramsay revealed she is pregnant

WATCH: See Gordon and Tana Ramsay's pregnany announcement video

The happy announcement follows two years on from the couple's devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and the following year, their eldest child Megan, 21, ran the London Marathon in memory of her brother, raising the money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Earlier in the year, twins Holly and Jack, 19, did the same. Gordon reflected on their loss in an interview with Daily Mail, revealing that the sadness bought the family closer together. He said: "You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with our remaining children and you remind yourself of what you've got. It's made the family unit even tighter."

Tana showed off her baby bump

Gordon recently revealed that he was suffering from empty nest syndrome after his twins left home for university, with just his youngest daughter Tilly, 16, still at home. But with another baby on the way, this will all change for the doting dad. As well as their exciting baby news, the Ramsay family have had fun celebrating Holly and Jack's 19th birthday at the end of December, as well as Christmas Day itself.

Gordon and Tana are parents to four grown up children

Ahead of the festivities, Tana spoke to HELLO! about their "noisy chaotic" celebrations, and how they normally spend the day. She said: "Christmas in the Ramsay house is always a noisy chaotic time but I love it! Gordon tries to engage all the children in dinner prep on Christmas Eve so we can really enjoy the time together on the day after a leisurely breakfast usually cooked by Gordon and Tilly. The kids are older now so it’s more precious to get family time together as they are often out with their friends."

