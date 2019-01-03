Declan Donnelly hangs out with another 'legend' TV star ahead of BGT reunion with Ant McPartlin And you have to see what David Walliams has to say!

Declan Donnelly has had an eventful start to the New Year after his beloved pet dog Rocky suffered a back injury. The Britain's Got Talent star called upon another popular TV personality for help following the incident - The Supervet star Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick - and fans were in awe at seeing the pair together.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Dr. Noel, while cradling his pet Dachshund in his arms, Dec wrote: "Another thank you to this legend and the amazing staff at @fitzpatrick_referrals for taking care of Rocky after the silly sausage hurt his back again! We never fail to be impressed by the kindness and care shown by all. You’re heroes!"

Declan Donnelly took his dog to see The Supervet

The post sparked much discussion among Ant and Dec’s fans, along with their Britain’s Got Talent colleague David Walliams, who had his own theory about how Rocky sustained his injuries. "Well stop trying to ride around on him then," the comedian urged Dec, to which he replied: "How else am I supposed to get to the vets brain box?"

Dec’s visit to the Supervet comes as he prepares for an on screen reunion with Ant McPartlin, who is returning to Britain’s Got Talent after more than six months out of the public eye. The pair are starting to film auditions together this month, while the show will return to ITV in the spring. Dec memorably presented the live shows of the last series alone, while Ant did appear during the pre-recorded audition segments.

David Walliams joked that Dec had tried to "ride around" on his pet dog

The new dad recently impressed viewers as he hosted I’m a Celebrity alongside Holly Willoughby, with the series attracting a record number of viewers. However, Holly has since insisted that she won’t be back in 2019, and she will instead be handing the reins back to Ant. "It was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure. Next year, I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it," she said.

