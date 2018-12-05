I'm a Celebrity's Dec Donnelly and Ali Astall celebrated their wedding anniversary in the cutest way Dec and Ali welcomed their first baby together in September

Dec Donnelly has spoken about the amazing time he and his wife, Ali Astall, had at the theatre to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Anniversary night was a trip to the @oldvictheatre to see A Monster Calls. Simply brilliant. Fantastic cast, inventive staging and the music is incredible. Even bump enjoyed it (we think that was clapping going on in there!)." He also thanked fans for their well wishes, writing: "Thanks for the anniversary wishes to me and Mrs D, much appreciated." The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their first child together in September, a baby girl named Isla.

Dec and Ali are expecting their first child together

Speaking to the Mirror at the BAFTA Awards, he said that the thought of becoming a dad was "exciting" while Ali said: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait." The Saturday Night Takeaway star confirmed the news of his wife's pregnancy to his nearly seven million Twitter followers in late March, writing: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

READ: Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall are in a fit of giggles at Wimbledon

Loading the player...

Ahead of the baby's birth, the pair were spotted attending Wimbledon in early July. The pair shared an ice cream and were snapped chatting and laughing together. Ali showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic floral dress which she accessorised with a wicker bag and wedges, while Dec looked handsome in a blue blazer with a stripy shirt and ivory trousers.

READ: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth and how much does he earn as a solo presenter?