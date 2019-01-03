The Queen receives sad news during festive break The British royal has a strong affection for horses

The Queen was recently hit with some sad news over the festive period. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan police revealed that one of their horses - used to escort the Monarch - has passed away. In a statement released on the Met Task Force Twitter page, a spokesperson said: "It's with the greatest of sadness to announce that PH Keston has passed away. PH Keston regularly escorted HM The Queen on various state events and other high profile occasions." The message continued: "He was a real crowd pleaser with people around London. Thank you for your service Keston. Rip."

PH Keston escorted the Queen on various occasions

The news will no doubt be a shock to the Queen, who has a strong affection for horses. Her fondness comes from a very early age; she had her first riding lesson aged three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy, by her grandfather King George V on her fourth birthday. It has previously been reported that the Queen's tends to read the Racing Post during breakfast every morning. Her Majesty is also patron of various equestrian organisations including the British Horse Society, the Fell Pony Society and the Highland Pony Society.

The Queen has a strong affection for horses

The 92-year-old monarch still regularly rides in Windsor and she has often been photographed with horses throughout her long reign. Riding aside, the Queen enjoys watching races and makes appearances at prestigious events in the racing calendar. Meanwhile, generations of royals share the Queen's passion, including her daughter Princess Anne and granddaughter Zara, who have both represented Great Britain at the Olympics. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have also taken up horseback riding classes.

