Strictly winner Kevin Clifton is inspired by change in dancing – and fans will love it This would be great!

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton often interacts with his followers on social media, and was inspired by one recent message he received about the lack of single male dancers. One of his fans had written to him on Twitter, saying: "Here's the thing Kevin, I've been going to a dance class for two years now (which I love), but there is a distinct lack of single men! Maybe you and the guys should do some sort of advertising campaign to get men dancing (good for physical and mental health etc) please." The idea gave Kevin food for thought, who reposted the message on his Twitter page, along with the response: "Good idea."

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kevin Clifton agrees that more men should be dancing

Dancing runs in Kevin's family, and he has been competing in shows since he was a little boy. His parents, Keith and Judy are four times British Latin America champions, and run the popular Clifton Dance Academy in Grimsby. Kevin's sister, meanwhile, is former Strictly winner Joanne Clifton. Last year, Kevin and Joanne helped expand their family business by bringing the dance school online. The family are incredibly close, and were all very proud of Kevin when he won the 2018 series of Strictly with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. Joanne shared a video of herself in tears after hearing the news, while his dad spoke out about how hard his son had been working. His ex-wife Karen Clifton was also made up for him, and was the first person to rush over to embrace him when his name was announced as the winner.

Kevin will be starring in Rock of Ages at the end of January

Over the next few months Kevin will be working on a slightly different project now that Strictly is over for another year. As of 22 January, the professional dancer will be starring on stage in theatre production Rock of Ages. Kevin will be playing protagonist Stacee Jaxx, and has been practicing his lines ahead of his debut. The star will be sharing the lead role with Blue's Antony Costa. And fans have been writing to him to tell him how much they are looking forward to seeing him as he tours across the country.

Kevin first revealed his new lead role in September, and posted a picture of himself in character on Instagram. Fans couldn’t get over how different the star looked in a long brunette wig, as well as ripped jeans, a leather jacket, a bandana and a pair of biker boots.

Loading the player...

Kevin and Karen spoke to HELLO! after their split in March

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.