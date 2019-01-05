Jamie Oliver is completely unrecognisable in wife Jools' romantic throwback snap – see the picture Young love!

Jools Oliver has posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and husband Jamie Oliver in their early relationship – and Jamie looks completely different! The mother-of-five captioned the sweet Instagram shot, which shows her husband cradling her in his arms and leaning in for a kiss: "Our first ever holiday together," alongside a heart emoji. The TV chef sports blonde curls and an impressive tan in the photo, and many of Jools' followers commented on his barely recognisable appearance.

Image: Instagram @joolsoliver

"Oh my gosh what happened to his curls??" one wrote, while another added: "That doesn’t even look like you two!!" One fan also replied: "Omg I didn’t recognise Jamie!!! At least now I know where the Scandinavian blonde comes from!! Soooo cute! And you guys still so genuinely loved up as ever!"

Jools has been sharing plenty of adorable family shots of the Oliver family over Christmas and New Year, to her followers' delight. Jamie even recently opened up about the possibility of the couple having another baby, telling The Mirror: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

Jamie and Jools on their wedding day in 2000

The 43-year-old also said that Jools is his "rock" when it comes to balancing his career with busy family life caring for their children, who are aged between 16 and two years-old. His refusal to rule out having a sixth child may come as welcome news to Jools, who hinted that she would like to have another baby in the next year in a rare interview with podcast Made By Mammas in June.

When asked if she was finished expanding her family, she said: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"