Louise Redknapp releases heartbreaking statement following horrific accident

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence following her horrific fall, which forced her to pull out of her latest project, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was rushed to hospital and was left with a broken wrist and deep cuts to her face. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5," she wrote on Instagram. "Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin."

She added: "Following my doctors' orders - they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre 'the show must go on' and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it." Louise, 44, then shared a picture from hospital and said: "Sending you all the kisses and I will be back loving Violet before you know it." She had been rehearsing for the musical version of Dolly Parton's iconic film, in which she was due to play Violet Newstead, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

Love Island winner Amber Davies, who will play Judy Bernly in the West End show, took to Instagram to wish her co-star well. She said: "I leave her for 2 minutes. One of my favourite humans. I wish you a speedy recovery and can’t wait to watch you be a leading lady. See you Tuesday." The show's producers said in a statement: "Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5 The Musical. The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening." They added: "Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise's start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances some time towards the end of March/early April 2019."

