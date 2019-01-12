Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy romantic evening in How cute is this Strictly romance?

Could Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg be any cuter? The loved-up couple enjoyed a lovely evening at home on Friday night, where the pair enjoyed a homemade dinner made by the famous YouTuber. Joe later fell asleep on Dianne, who shared a cheeky snap of her snoozing boyfriend on her Instagram stories. The first post appeared to show that Joe had rustled up a delicious chilli con carne, and Dianne captioned the snap: "He cooked," accompanied by four love heart eye emojis. She then followed it with a selfie of the pair snuggling after Joe had fallen asleep, simply writing "Zzz" as she posed for the photo.

Dianne shared a photo of the pair snuggling

The couple, who first met when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing, announced their relationship shortly after the final of the popular show. Prior to the series' end, the pair had kept their budding romance under wraps, despite the reports that the couple were getting close. Following the show's finale, Joe shared a photo of himself with his professional dancer girlfriend at his flat, and captioned the post: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special."

Joe recently took to his YouTube page to shut down reports that the pair were already engaged, telling his viewers: "I had a text from my auntie, saying 'Should I buy a hat?' For this supposed wedding. That's the level this has got to, she said she saw it on the lunchtime news. I just want to point out, if that kind of thing were to happen, obviously we would explain it in a better way. Dianne and I have only known each other for like four months. I mean she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would just be a little OTT."

