X-Factor host Dermot O'Leary has opened up about his 'dear friend' Ant McPartlin, who is due to make a TV comeback after taking time out of the limelight last year following his drink-driving charge. Dermot told The Sunday Mirror: "Ant's a dear friend. I think he's scheduled to come back to TV this year. As long as he's happy. He just needs to be in a good place." He continued: "Ant and Dec are such a staple that when I was doing a trail for I'm A Celeb I said their names instead of Holly." Dermot will be presenting the 22nd National Television Awards later this month, and his pal Ant is nominated for the Best Entertainment award despite his showbiz hiatus.

Dermot joins Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

At the end of last month, Ant was spotted looking in very high spirits as he attended a show recording at Elstree Studios. Ant was at Elstree to watch game show Replay 2018 - starring the likes of I'm A Celebrity stars Scarlett Moffatt, Emily Atack and James McVey – which was developed by the production company he owns with presenting partner and best friend Declan Donnelly. The meeting marked a sweet work reunion between the pair - who are set to return to screens this month for Britain's Got Talent.

Dec had to present the latest series of I'm a Celebrity with Holly willoughby, who temporarily stood in for Ant while he completed his time out. Ant has slowly made a return to the public eye since taking his break, occasionally sharing messages on social media and posing for pictures with the odd fan. He's also enjoyed spending time with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and his dog Hurley.

