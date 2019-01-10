Lisa Armstrong hints she's ready to find love again 1 year after Ant McPartlin split It's been one year since the couple announced their divorce

Lisa Armstrong has hinted that she’s ready to move on following her divorce from Ant McPartlin. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist retweeted a sweet message sent to her by a fan about finding “endless happiness”, almost a year since her split from Ant was announced.

"@lisaAmakeup you have empowered so many... Wish you a life full of true love... endless happiness... fur babies need your love #MumFurAll," the message read, which appeared to have struck a cord with Lisa, as she shared it onto her own feed.

It's been a year since Lisa and Ant announced their split

It’s been a challenging year for Lisa following her split from her husband of 12 years. The pair have struggled to reach a divorce settlement and decide who receives custody of their pet Labrador Hurley, and Ant was "told off" by a judge after he failed to attend a divorce hearing in the High Court in November. It emerged that instead of attending court, Ant was out walking Hurley with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was previously a PA to both Ant and Lisa when they were still married.

In December it was revealed that Lisa had lost her job as a makeup artist on the next series of Britain’s Got Talent. Lisa has worked on the show for ten years as the head of makeup, but The Mirror reports that the decision to not ask Lisa back is to ensure that Ant's return goes as smoothly as possible. Talented Lisa has also worked as the Chief Makeup and Hair Designer for Strictly Come Dancing for 11 years. Her liking of a tweet that remarked how unjust it was to lose a job because of an ex (Ant has confirmed he will be returning to the show next series) suggested she had been fired.

However, things are already looking up career-wise, as Lisa has landed an exciting new role on a new TV makeover show fronted by the Duchess of Cambridge’s hairdresser Richard Ward. The 42-year-old will showcase her beauty expertise on the new show, which she started filming in December.

