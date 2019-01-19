Dressed-down Duchess Meghan spotted having private London lunch with new press secretary Christian Jones is Kensington Palace's new deputy communications secretary

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted on a rare day out in Notting Hill on Thursday, as she was pictured leaving Chucs Italian restaurant with her new deputy press secretary Christian Jones following a private meeting. The recently-appointed team member began working for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes in December, coming from a political background working as a speechwriter and a press secretary for the government's Department for Exiting the European Union.

Meghan visiting The Mayhew earlier in the week

Meghan, who looked effortless in more casual attire for the occasion, was snapped walking towards her car wearing distressed boyfriend jeans, an oversized navy coat, nude heels and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back in her signature messy bun. The pictures, published in the Mail Online, show her surrounded by other members of staff as she leaves the restaurant carrying an oxblood Mulberry Bayswater handbag.

Both Harry and Meghan and William and Kate have a number of people working with them at the palace, and Christian's new role was advertised publicly. The meeting comes after a busy week for the Duchess, who stepped out for three offiical engagements in the days prior.

In Birkenhead on Monday

On Monday, she headed to Merseyside with husband Prince Harry, to visit local organisations that support and empower groups within the community including Tomorrow's Women Wirral and Hive Wirral Youth Zone. Then on Wednesday she arrived at one of her new patronages, animal rescue charity The Mayhew, for her first official visit – later joining Harry again to attend Cirque du Soleil’s premiere of Totem at the Royal Albert Hall.

The glittering evening marked another in the series of 'Sentebale Nights', and built on the success of the charity’s first production - a partnership with Cameron Mackintosh in August 2018 with the hit musical Hamilton. The event helped raise awareness and vital funds for the Duke's charity, Sentebale, which helps young people in southern Africa affected by HIV.