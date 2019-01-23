Strictly's Dianne Buswell reunites with ex Anthony Quinlan for the first time since split The Strictly star is now in a relationship with Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell may have been flying solo without boyfriend Joe Sugg, but it seems the Strictly Come Dancing star could have had an awkward encounter with her ex-boyfriend, Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan. The former lovebirds, who ended their relationship in October, were some of the many guests who attended the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday night. Although the pair may have avoided each other, there was certainly lots of room for celebration as both Strictly and Emmerdale won awards.

Dianne Buswell at the NTAs with her Strictly co-stars

Dianne, 29, is now in a relationship with her Strictly dance partner Joe. The couple confirmed their romance after the show's final in December, and have been inseparable ever since. While the pair are currently touring the country on the Strictly tour, Joe was forced to miss the NTAs as he decided to catch up with his friends, who he hadn't seen for months. "I'm not at the NTAs, I haven't seen these losers for months! And I actually miss them," he wrote. "It's my one day off and we planned to have dinner together before I even knew what the NTAs were."

Anthony Quinlan (far right) with Emmerdale at the NTAs

Meanwhile, just a few days after Dianne and Anthony confirmed their break-up with HELLO!, the Emmerdale actor dismissed the Strictly curse as the reason for the split. "We're still really good friends - it's just distance played a part," he told Daily Star. "There were all these rumours about the Strictly curse but it wasn't that." Commenting on Dianne's partnership with Joe, he added: "I'm actually rooting for Joe and Dianne. They're doing absolutely amazing in strictly and I still think the world of the girl. We were really close, it just wasn't meant to be." The pair first started dating towards the end of 2017 when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced them to one another.

