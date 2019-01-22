The reason Strictly's Gorka Marquez is not with Gemma Atkinson at the National Television Awards The usually inseparable lovebirds did not walk the red carpet together and fans wondered why

There’s hardly a couple we love seeing together more than Strictly Come Dancing duo Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, so when we spotted the handsome ballroom dancer making his was down the National Television Awards’ red carpet on Tuesday evening alone, we couldn’t help but wonder why.

But the truth is, although their fabulous lives and incredible capacity for workouts puts this pair above most of us, they’re actually only human. And as Gorka explained, his lovely girlfriend was too exhausted to hit the red carpet after a string of busy work commitments.

"She was going to come but she’s working and then tomorrow she has a radio [show] so she has to be up at four in the morning," Gorka revealed exclusively to HELLO!. "So she couldn’t make it here, so I’m by myself tonight."

It’s definitely been a busy time of travel for Gemma. This morning, she took to Instagram to talk about how bored she was with Manchester’s current freezing spell, sharing a gorgeous photograph of warmer and happier times when she and Gorka spent time in Greece this summer.

"I’m so over the rain and cold weather in Manchester," she captioned the cute pic.

It’s been a hectic time back to work for the couple after a fabulous Christmas which they spent together for the first time with Gemma's beloved dogs Olly and Norman. They had previously spent some time in Spain on a pre-Christmas trip, where Gemma enjoyed getting to know her boyfriend's roots.

She revealed that Gorka had taken her around his hometown of Bilbao to visit his old school, as well as where he learnt to surf, his favourite coffee shop and his mum's beach house. Gemma has even been taking Spanish lessons since she began dating Gorka, and no doubt practiced her skills during the trip. They teased fans with super romantic photos and soppy captions, which prompted social media followers to ask if a Christmas engagement was on the cards.