Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell suffer nasty fall during tour debut - see the video Uh oh!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have suffered a nasty fall during the first night of the show's live tours in Birmingham – but they seem to have taken it pretty well! After it happened, Joe took to Twitter with a simple "Oops," and a laughing emoji – and a fan replied by sharing a video of the moment, which saw the pair take quite a tumble during what is thought to be their showdance routine to I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

The clip shows Joe and Dianne dancing on the edge of the stage near to the audience, before they lose their footing and fall to the floor. The couple recovered pretty quickly, however, jumping to their feet to plenty of applause. Joe later confirmed that they were fine and hadn't suffered any injuries.

"We’re all good btw! Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all. P.s. if you don’t know what I’m on about you need to come see this tour!" he wrote in his second tweet. The happy pair are no doubt enjoying spending plenty of time together on the tour, which kicked off on Friday and will see them visit venues across the UK. Joe and Dianne confirmed their romance soon after the Strictly final in December, and have been posting cosy selfies ever since, with Dianne appearing in most of Joe's YouTube vlogs.

can’t believe they caught the exact moment you fell for dianne on camera 😶😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AX18eHvNky — 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 (@signofaris) 18 January 2019

Earlier this month, the professional dancer gave her followers an insight into their romantic evenings-in together, revealing that Joe had cooked her dinner. Dianne captioned the snap: "He cooked," accompanied by four heart-eye emojis, then followed it with a selfie of the pair snuggling after Joe had fallen asleep, simply writing "Zzz" as she posed for the photo.

Plenty of fans sent their support to the couple after their fall on Friday, with one writing: "Could be worse, you could’ve got up on the wrong foot, you did great!" and another adding, "I hope you’re okay, you rolled out of that like a boss."