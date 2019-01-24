Tamzin Outhwaite shares rare snap with cousins Holly Willoughby and husband Dan It was a night of celebrations

Tamzin Outhwaite delighted fans once again by sharing a picture with her cousin Dan Baldwin and his wife Holly Willoughby at the National Television Awards on Tuesday. "Famalam @hollywilloughby #danbaldwin @officialntas," the EastEnders actress simply wrote alongside the snap, while adding another one of herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from Dan. "Cousin love," the sweet selfie was captioned. It was a night of celebration since Holly and her This Morning gang picked up the award for Best Daytime TV Show.

The following morning, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield thanked their viewers for all the love. "It was just, I don't know, because I think people think, 'Oh well, you come here every year'," Holly shared. "But it really does mean so much. People say the nicest things, and you just kept walking around and people kept saying such nice things. And the atmosphere at The O2 was incredible last night. And you could feel it, and there was a really nice feeling for This Morning, and I think we love the show so much..."

This Morning scooped the Best Daytime award for the ninth year in a row. When they took to the stage at the NTAs, Phil told the audience: "We never take it for granted we love our family our This Morning family, the viewers that watch it are our family," and then turning his attention to Holly, he added: "And I absolutely adore working with you." A delighted Holly gushed: "I am a very very lucky lady to have you in my life every single day. This is a special year it's 30 years and still you vote and you enjoy the show means everything to us, without you this show would not be possible."

