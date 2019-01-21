Holly Willoughby shares touching picture of daughter with Dancing on Ice's Didi Conn Pink Ladies coming through!

Holly Willoughby has shared a lovely picture of her daughter Belle - much to the delight of her fans. The rare snap, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday evening, sees her little girl, aged seven, holding hands with Dancing on Ice star Didi Conn as they walked through ITV's filming studios. Gushing with pride, Holly wrote: "My little pink lady with an actual pink lady!!! Highlight of the night possible my life... Didi Conn you are a truly lovely lady... #frenchie #pinkladies." Didi famously played Pink Lady Frenchie in the iconic 70s film, Grease.

The post comes shortly after Holly made quite the jibe on Dancing on Ice about Gemma Collins, who accused show's judge Jason Gardiner of selling stories about her. Holly, 37, poked fun at the situation when she introduced celebrity contestant Melody Thornton to the ring. "Well it is time for the final skating star of the night and it's our Pussycat Doll," she said. "Let's get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story, nobody sold that story that's for sure."

Loading the player...

After her own performance TOWIE star Gemma revealed that she had a "hell of a week," admitting: "It's really knocked my confidence, I haven't been able to get much done as I've been so upset." Jason had given Gemma three points for her Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend routine. "There wasn't any elegance," he said." Marilyn Monroe was a woman in control of her femininity. You were all over the place still and there was not enough skating content." However, Gemma quickly remarked: "Maybe if you didn't sell stories on me I wouldn't have been so much upset this week." To which, Jason quipped: "This doesn't help your cause. It shows you're just a brat. Listen to what we're saying."

