Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite spent Boxing Day as one big happy family - see picture Tamzin is related to Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin

They often spend the festive period together, and this year was no different for Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite. On Boxing Day, the pair came together with their respective families with the EastEnders star taking to Instagram to share a group shot from the celebrations. "Merry Christmas, Happy Boxing Day and Happy New Year from The Santi, Baldwin, Outhwaite Family, with Nanny Lina as our Queen," wrote Tamzin. "I love Boxing Day so much. So fortunate to have so much love in our weird and wonderful famalam."

She also added: "May this next year 2019... be healthy and happy for you all. #mumwouldhavelovedthis." It's not surprising that the two TV stars spent the day together since Tamzin is a cousin to Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin. Last year, Holly shared a picture of Tamzin and her 'Nonna' during the festivities, describing the pair as her 'EastEnders-style' family. She captioned a cheerful snap of the trio, writing: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin."

Meanwhile, after taking a short Christmas break, Holly is set to return to our screens in January to host the new series of Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield. The presenting pair - who usually work on This Morning together - were reunited at the official photocall for the show at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink earlier this month. They have been apart for a few weeks after Holly headed to Australia to film I'm a Celebrity and was temporarily replaced by Rochelle Humes.

However, it wasn't just Holly who enjoyed spending time in Australia, but her family too. The doting mum took her three children; Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, three, with her, as well as her parents and husband Dan - although he could only stay for a short amount of time due to work commitments. After the show wrapped, Holly revealed that her children loved visiting her on set. Speaking on This Morning via video link, she gushed: "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time. They loved it and being on the beach. It's been a one-off bit of heaven."

