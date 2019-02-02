Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of parents after 48 years of marriage So loved up!

Victoria Beckham and her husband David may have been married for 20 years, but Victoria's parents are really showing them how it's done, as they are celebrating 48 years of marriage together! Fashion designer Victoria, 44, is evidently proud of her loved-up parents, after sharing a video of the pair on Saturday morning while out on a family walk together. The mum-of-four shared the super sweet video of her mum and dad - Jackie and Anthony Adams - walking hand-in-hand while on a snowy winter's walk in the countryside, along with the caption: "How you want to be after 48 years of marriage." She later shared a photo of David, 43, who joined the Adams' family on their walk, along with their pet pooch. She captioned the shot: "Happy Saturday @DavidBeckam Kisses x."

Earlier this week, the Beckhams showed their support for HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign on Instagram, by watching and liking the campaign video featuring our Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon. Both Victoria and David supported the video, which showed Rosie discussing the importance of kindness and stating our stance on tackling cyber-bullying and trolling.

