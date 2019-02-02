Gemma Atkinson reveals she and Strictly's Gorka Marquez are 'very much in love' following pregnancy news They are thrilled, and so are we!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were thrilled on Friday, after Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced their engagement in the sweetest way. The professional dancer and radio presenter took to Instagram to share a photograph of Gemma's adorable dogs wearing signs around their necks, which read "guess what...mum's pregnant" and "we're going to be big brothers". Alongside the snap, Gemma wrote: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already." The following day, on Saturday morning, Gemma responded to all the well-wishers on Instagram, by uploading a note to Instagram stories, which read: "Thank you all so much for your lovely messages. We're so excited for this journey ahead and feel very lucky and very much in love. Thank you [smiley emoji face]."

Gorka also shared the same photo of Gemma's dogs, along with the caption: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez - Norm and ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties" He then re-posted his Strictly co-star's sweet messages, including posts from Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse and his former dance partner Katie Piper.

The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have been dating for a year and have already moved in together. They confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

